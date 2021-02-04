CSU Pueblo Football inks 27 on National Signing Day

PUEBLO, Colo. - The Colorado State University Pueblo football program added 27 student-athletes Wednesday on National Signing Day. The ThunderWolves inked 18 to a National Letter of Intent and added nine with an Institutional Letter of Intent.

The class as a whole totaled 16 on the offensive side and 11 on the defensive side. The coaches focused on the trenches and skill players with this recruiting class. A total of five offensive linemen and five defensive linemen were signed. Like all CSU Pueblo Head Coach John Wristen’s signing classes, the list has a strong contingent from Colorado with 24 total players between the NLI and ILI commitments hailing from the Centennial State. The Pack rounded out their class with a player from Arizona, California and Wyoming.

For the complete roster and breakdown by position and state, click HERE. Bios of each athlete are available HERE.For headshots, bios, highlights and a quote from an assistant coach on each of the NLI and ILI signees, click HERE for the Signing Day Central page.

All signees are contingent upon admission to CSU Pueblo and compliance with NCAA rules, including certification by the NCAA Eligibility Center.