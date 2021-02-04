Advertisement

Colorado Springs man among 3 people dead following an avalanche in Alaska

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KKTV) - Three people, including a Colorado Springs man, were killed in Alaska following an Avalanche.

Thomas Devine of Chugiak, 43-year-old Matthew Nyman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and 50-year-old Edward Watson, of Miami, Florida stated they were going hiking on Tuesday and were expected to return to the parking area that night by 5. The group didn’t return to the parking area and were then reported overdue to the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center.

Wednesday morning, a search group recovered the bodies of the three missing hikers. They were buried under the snow.

