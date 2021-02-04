CHSAA state wrestling tournament moved to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The annual CHSAA state wrestling tournament is moving from its typical home at Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center) down to the Steel City.

Pueblo’s Southwest Motors Events Center, an arena on the site of the Colorado State Fairgrounds, will host the tournament for all classifications between March 12 and 13. CHSAA’s Board of Directors approved the move on Wednesday.

“Providing a culminating event with the CHSAA Championship experience is a goal for all CHSAA sanctioned events during this season,” assistant commissioner Adam Bright said in a statement. “The City of Pueblo has played host to multiple CHSAA events in the past, and provides an excellent venue to continue the championship experience during this 2021 wrestling season.”

According to chsaanow.com, the venue change allows for the potential for a larger variance for spectators, if granted. Currently CHSAA has not said if family/fans will be allowed inside the venue to watch the tournament. On a typical year, Ball Arena’s lower bowl is packed to the brim with up to 10,000 wrestling fans. The Southwest Motors Events Center can only hold 3,264, and will likely be a fraction of that even with approved variances.

This is the latest in a series of high school state competitions that have been moved to Southern Colorado amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, the state football finals were held at CSU-Pueblo’s Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl over one weekend. The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs will also play host to state basketball and spirit competitions in March.

Details on CHSAA’s regional and state wrestling tournament can be found on their website.

