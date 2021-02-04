Bipartisan group of state leaders calls on Secretary of Defense to review Space Command decison

DENVER (KKTV) - A bipartisan group of state leaders has joined forces in an attempt to reverse a decision to move U.S. Space Command out of Colorado.

The governor’s office announced Thursday morning that Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and more than a dozen state legislators had written a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, urging him to review the decision before moving forward.

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) separately called for an investigation into allegations of political pressure by the Trump administration on Air Force leaders to move Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama.

The letter to Austin is as followed:

“We respectfully request that you pause the move of USSPACECOM so that you may conduct a thorough review of the previous administration’s last-minute decision to move USSPACECOM from Peterson Air Force Base (AFB) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. Without a review, this hasty decision will undermine our country’s ability to respond to national security threats in space. We have concerns about the transparency, impartiality, and bias of the process that the previous administration used when coming to a final decision that should be addressed prior to any final decision on permanent basing.

“There is significant risk that this hastily-made and nontransparent decision will be disruptive to the service members and civilians who are conducting the current mission. Colorado is home to unique military and intelligence space assets and is currently the nexus of military and intelligence space operations. Experienced personnel with appropriate skills and expertise and proper resourcing are successfully conducting their mission here in Colorado Springs. Furthermore, Colorado Springs, and Colorado’s existing way of life and workforce will both attract and retain workforces, while our local institutions of higher education will train the space workforce of tomorrow. We must remember that when the U.S. Government chose to relocate the Missile Defense Agency to Huntsville, 80 percent of its civilian workforce opted not to relocate. This nation cannot afford such disruption to the mission in the face of current threats.”

The letter was signed by Polis, Primavera, Suthers, state Sens. Bob Gardner, Jeff Bridges, Dennis Hisey, Pete Lee, Larry Liston and Paul Lundeen; and state Reps. Kim Ransom, Donald Valdez, Mary Bradfield, Terri Carver, Tony Exum, Tim Geitner, Andres Pico, Shane Sandridge, and Marc Snyder.

