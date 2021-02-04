Advertisement

Bipartisan group of state leaders calls on Secretary of Defense to review Space Command decison

Mayor John Suthers is among the state leaders to sign a letter to Sec. Lloyd Austin asking for...
Mayor John Suthers is among the state leaders to sign a letter to Sec. Lloyd Austin asking for a review of the Trump administration's Space Command decision.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A bipartisan group of state leaders has joined forces in an attempt to reverse a decision to move U.S. Space Command out of Colorado.

The governor’s office announced Thursday morning that Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and more than a dozen state legislators had written a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, urging him to review the decision before moving forward.

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) separately called for an investigation into allegations of political pressure by the Trump administration on Air Force leaders to move Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama.

The letter to Austin is as followed:

“We respectfully request that you pause the move of USSPACECOM so that you may conduct a thorough review of the previous administration’s last-minute decision to move USSPACECOM from Peterson Air Force Base (AFB) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. Without a review, this hasty decision will undermine our country’s ability to respond to national security threats in space. We have concerns about the transparency, impartiality, and bias of the process that the previous administration used when coming to a final decision that should be addressed prior to any final decision on permanent basing.

“There is significant risk that this hastily-made and nontransparent decision will be disruptive to the service members and civilians who are conducting the current mission. Colorado is home to unique military and intelligence space assets and is currently the nexus of military and intelligence space operations. Experienced personnel with appropriate skills and expertise and proper resourcing are successfully conducting their mission here in Colorado Springs. Furthermore, Colorado Springs, and Colorado’s existing way of life and workforce will both attract and retain workforces, while our local institutions of higher education will train the space workforce of tomorrow. We must remember that when the U.S. Government chose to relocate the Missile Defense Agency to Huntsville, 80 percent of its civilian workforce opted not to relocate. This nation cannot afford such disruption to the mission in the face of current threats.”

The letter was signed by Polis, Primavera, Suthers, state Sens. Bob Gardner, Jeff Bridges, Dennis Hisey, Pete Lee, Larry Liston and Paul Lundeen; and state Reps. Kim Ransom, Donald Valdez, Mary Bradfield, Terri Carver, Tony Exum, Tim Geitner, Andres Pico, Shane Sandridge, and Marc Snyder.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a shooting on Loomis Avenue on Feb. 3, 2021.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
In this undated photo provided by the FBI shows agent Laura Schwartzenberger who was fatally...
D-60 honors FBI agent, who was a mother of 2 and Colorado native, killed in the line of duty
Top right: Kevin Bui. Bottom right: Gavin Seymour. Left is a handout photo from authorities...
Report: Teens accused in deadly arson fire that killed 5 had set fire to wrong house
Charles Swift is one of 19 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs...
Sexually violent predator to be living in Colorado Springs
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

Closed sign
US jobless claims fall to 779,000 but layoffs remain high
KKTV morning weather 2.4.21
Windy and COLD this Morning
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money
Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.
More Jeopardy! guest hosts announced