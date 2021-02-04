Avs vs Wild Finale postponed

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche will not play Thursday as planned. The finale with the Minnesota Wild has been postponed until further notice.

This news is the result of five additional Minnesota players being added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol related Absence List. The Wild have been shutdown at least through February 9th.

Worth noting, Colorado has already played this team 3 times in the last 5 days.

The Avs next game on the schedule is Saturday on the road against the St. Louis Blues.

Tomorrow’s game vs. the Wild has been postponed.https://t.co/fPdMjJqUQi — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.