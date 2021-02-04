Advertisement

Avs vs Wild Finale postponed

Minnesota has been shutdown due to 5 new players added to the COVID-19 Protocol list.
avalanche avs
avalanche avs(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche will not play Thursday as planned. The finale with the Minnesota Wild has been postponed until further notice.

This news is the result of five additional Minnesota players being added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol related Absence List. The Wild have been shutdown at least through February 9th.

Worth noting, Colorado has already played this team 3 times in the last 5 days.

The Avs next game on the schedule is Saturday on the road against the St. Louis Blues.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this undated photo provided by the FBI shows agent Laura Schwartzenberger who was fatally...
D-60 honors FBI agent, who was a mother of 2 and Colorado native, killed in the line of duty
Top right: Kevin Bui. Bottom right: Gavin Seymour. Left is a handout photo from authorities...
Report: Teens accused in deadly arson fire that killed 5 had set fire to wrong house
The scene of a disturbance in Monument on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo inset: suspect Deverayn Armstrong
Reported stabbing under investigation in Monument area off I-25; suspect arrested
Stock photo of police lights.
Child taken to the hospital after possible road rage case in Colorado Springs on Monday
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning to be inducted into Hall of Fame, according to reports
Colorado Avalanche logo
Grubauer makes 27 saves, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1
The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.
Nuggets-Pistons Game called off minutes before tip-off
AIR FORCE
Air Force earns first win with 4-3 overtime victory at Bentley