Attempted murder suspect in custody following a house fire and standoff in Teller County on Thursday

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted murder suspect is in custody following a standoff and house fire in Teller County on Thursday.

The incident started at about 8:45 in the morning. Someone called authorities and claimed he had been shot by another man and the rounds had hit his vehicle while he was leaving another address across the street. This was happening in the area of Valley View Lane and Valley View Drive in Florissant.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined the suspect was likely the resident of that house, a man named David Strang, who had a felony warrant for menacing related to a domestic violence incident back on Dec. 19, 2020.

“Based on what happened today, an additional arrest warrant for David Strang was obtained and approved by a judge for the charge of Attempted Murder,” Commander Greg Couch with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release. “Since Mr. Stang has been known to be violent in the past, the Teller County Emergency Response Team was called to assist in serving the warrants.”

During a standoff, authorities noticed smoke and then flames coming from the second floor of the house. Fire crews were called to the scene, but because of the dangerous situation and a possible gun being involved, they couldn’t get close to the home until the occupant surrendered.

The suspect eventually left the home and was taken into custody.

The suspect in the home was identified as David Strang.

