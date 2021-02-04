95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - A 95-year-old man fatally shot an assisted living employee in the head during an argument over money.

Police say suspect Okie Payne, a resident of Legacy Assisted Living, confronted the victim as he arrived for work Wednesday morning. Payne reportedly claimed he was owed money, then shot the victim. He was then allegedly seen waving a handgun at two people who had rushed over to help the victim.

Payne was in his room when police took him into custody. The victim, only identified as a man in his 40s, died after being on life support.

Representatives of the assisted living facility released a statement on the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

“We are devastated by the incident that took place at our community this morning. In consideration of privacy laws and the integrity of the investigation process, we cannot share specifics about those involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and their family, as well as our residents and staff who are understandably shaken by what took place. Our chief concerns at this time are providing comfort and care to all that have been impacted. As it is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further on this matter.”

The statement was obtained by 11 News sister station CBS Denver.

CBS Denver reports an investigation into how the suspect got his hands on a gun is ongoing. Police have said there have been no reported criminal incidents at the facility prior to the shooting.

Payne is facing first-degree murder and menacing charges.

Legacy Assisted Living is located in Lafayette, which is in southeastern Boulder County.

