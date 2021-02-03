WANTED: Suspect in possible Colorado Springs road rage case; police believe a man hit a woman with a bat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police need help with locating a suspect following a violent attack that may be a case of road rage.

Police shared photos of a suspect vehicle and suspect on Tuesday that can be viewed at the top of this article. The incident happened on Aug. 10 at about 6:15 p.m. close to Constitution Avenue and N. Circle Drive.

“Officers were called to investigate a road rage incident,” police wrote on Facebook. “When officers got on scene, they learned there was a confrontation between the driver of the suspect vehicle and a female victim. It appeared the male struck the female with a bat, re-entered the vehicle, and a physical altercation ensued between the female victim and the suspect. The male then took a hold of the victim’s arm and held on to her as he drove through the intersection before eventually releasing the victim.”

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a 2001 to 2005 white Pontiac Aztec Rally edition. The vehicle has gray trim that goes about halfway up from the bottom of the vehicle and a spoiler on the back. When the reported attack happened, the vehicle didn’t appear to have any license plates. There was also a crack running across the entire front windshield.

The suspect is believed to be a white man in his early twenties who had a “bowl shape” haircut at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 444-7000.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.