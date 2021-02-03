Advertisement

WANTED: Man suspected of attacking and biting an elderly woman before stealing her car in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are hoping for help with locating a man suspected of attacking and biting an elderly woman before stealing her car in Colorado.

The crime was caught on camera and can be viewed at the top of this article.

It happened on Thursday in Littleton while a woman was getting a car washed at the Atlantis Car Wash, 5474 South Federal Circle. During the attack, police say the suspect bit the 63-year-old victim.

On Wednesday, authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Phillip Michael Dent. Dent is pictured at the bottom of this article. If you know the location of Dent, or have information that could help authorities, you’re asked to call 720-913-7867.

You can also call Littleton Police at 303-795-3822.

The victim had minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

