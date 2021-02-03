Advertisement

Sexually violent predator to be living in Colorado Springs

Charles Swift is one of 19 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs...
Charles Swift is one of 19 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department and living in Colorado Springs.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted sexually violent predator is about to be on parole and will be residing in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, which requires public notification, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Wednesday that Charles Swift would be living in the 3000 block of East Platte Avenue.

Swift, 55, was convicted in El Paso County in 2000 for first-degree sexual assault. A lengthy criminal history that goes back decades also shows a slew of past drug convictions.

Swift is described as white, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware,” the police department said in a news release Wednesday.

Questions about Swift or any of the other sexually violent predators registered with CSPD can be submitted to Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.

