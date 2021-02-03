Peyton Manning to be inducted into Hall of Fame, according to reports

(KKTV) - Former Denver Broncos quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to a report by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The honor is no surprise to Manning fans, who long expected the former quarterback to get the nod after closing his career. Manning played in the NFL for 17 years, 13 with the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Broncos, and with his 2016 Super Bowl victory became the first quarterback to win titles with two different teams. He was a five-time league MVP and two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, among numerous other accolades.

The members of the 2021 Hall of Fame class will officially be announced Saturday during the NFL Honors broadcast at 7 p.m. on 11 News.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.