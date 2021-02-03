Advertisement

Peyton Manning to be inducted into Hall of Fame, according to reports

Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - Former Denver Broncos quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to a report by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The honor is no surprise to Manning fans, who long expected the former quarterback to get the nod after closing his career. Manning played in the NFL for 17 years, 13 with the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Broncos, and with his 2016 Super Bowl victory became the first quarterback to win titles with two different teams. He was a five-time league MVP and two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, among numerous other accolades.

The members of the 2021 Hall of Fame class will officially be announced Saturday during the NFL Honors broadcast at 7 p.m. on 11 News.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Schwartzenberger
1 of 2 FBI agents killed in Florida shootout was a Pueblo native and mother of 2
Top right: Kevin Bui. Bottom right: Gavin Seymour. Left is a handout photo from authorities...
Report: Teens accused in deadly arson fire that killed 5 had set fire to wrong house
Stock photo of police lights.
Child taken to the hospital after possible road rage case in Colorado Springs on Monday
The scene of a disturbance in Monument on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo inset: suspect Deverayn Armstrong
Reported stabbing under investigation in Monument area off I-25; suspect arrested
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche logo
Grubauer makes 27 saves, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1
The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.
Nuggets-Pistons Game called off minutes before tip-off
AIR FORCE
Air Force earns first win with 4-3 overtime victory at Bentley
Colorado Avalanche logo
Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3