People in the Pikes Peak Region can now call 2-1-1 to get COVID-19 vaccine information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Getting information on vaccines for COVID-19 just got a lot easier for folks living in the Pikes Peak Region.

On Wednesday, Pikes Peak United Way announced the 2-1-1 helpline will also serve as a vaccine information hub.

When people call 2-1-1, they will be prompted by an automated system to select a vaccine provider from a list of options. They will then be transferred to that provider. Callers also will have the option to speak with one of 2-1-1′s trained call takers, who will be able to answer general questions about the vaccine. For specific medical advice, community members are asked to call their primary care physician.

The 2-1-1 hotline is free and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It serves people in 12 Colorado counties.

There is a state hotline that is available 24/7 that people can also call for vaccine information, 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926.)

Click here to see if you are eligible for the vaccine in Colorado.

“Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1 has been a dedicated public health partner throughout the pandemic, helping connect residents with resources and information such as economic and food assistance, mental health support, and advice about how to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director.

Click here for more on how to receive a vaccine in El Paso County.

