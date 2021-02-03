Advertisement

Grubauer makes 27 saves, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1

Colorado Avalanche logo
Colorado Avalanche logo(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Cale Makar had an assist for the Avalanche, who have earned five of a possible six points in the third of four straight games against the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov scored and Cam Talbot had 29 saves for Minnesota. Colorado leading scorer and first-line center Nathan MacKinnon is out with a lower-body injury that will keep him sidelined week-to-week, the team said earlier Tuesday. MacKinnon was hurt Sunday against the Wild and the injury adds to an already long list of players who have been injured.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/2/2021 10:20:32 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

Laura Schwartzenberger
1 of 2 FBI agents killed on Tuesday was a Pueblo, Colorado native and mother of 2
Police car with lights
Fast food crime spree in Colorado Springs overnight
Stock photo of police lights.
Child taken to the hospital after possible road rage case in Colorado Springs on Monday
Monday's Most Wanted for Feb. 1, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Feb. 1
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.
Nuggets-Pistons Game called off minutes before tip-off
AIR FORCE
Air Force earns first win with 4-3 overtime victory at Bentley
Colorado Avalanche logo
Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
Jokic has 47 points, Nuggets end Jazz winning streak at 11