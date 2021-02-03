Advertisement

Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally

An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.

Wood is a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully pursued claims of voter fraud in court.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirms it’s looking into whether Wood himself voted legally.

At issue are comments Wood made to Atlanta station WSB-TV. He said he had purchased a home in South Carolina in April and suggested he had been living there.

Wood later clarified he has homes in both Georgia and South Carolina and says he only recently changed his official residency.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car with lights
Fast food crime spree in Colorado Springs overnight
Stock photo of police lights.
Child taken to the hospital after possible road rage case in Colorado Springs on Monday
Monday's Most Wanted for Feb. 1, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Feb. 1
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
More unemployment money available for Colorado’s jobless

Latest News

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
A recovery mission for three missing skiers following in Avalanche in Colorado. Photo taken...
3 Colorado skiers missing following an avalanche on Monday; recovery mission suspended Tuesday night
A video widely shared on social media shows a packed dance floor at The Grizzly Rose in Adams...
Colorado venue temporarily closed after video shows crowds
Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles