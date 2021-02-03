Advertisement

Colorado venue temporarily closed after video shows crowds

A video widely shared on social media shows a packed dance floor at The Grizzly Rose in Adams County, Colorado.(KCNC/CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - A country bar and dancehall near Denver has temporarily and voluntarily closed its doors after a video widely shared on social media showed a recently packed dance floor, calling the venue’s safety guidelines into question.

KCNC-TV reported Tri-County Health Department Environmental Health Director Brian Hlavacek said The Grizzly Rose in Adams County was questioned for allegedly violating county restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. Hlavacek said the venue was previously issued a warning notice and closed before recently reopening. Owner Scott Durland told the health department on Monday that he would temporarily close again.

Hlavacek said the health department is watching the venue and is “working on next steps.”

