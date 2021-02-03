3 Colorado skiers missing following an avalanche on Monday; recovery mission suspended Tuesday night

SILVERTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The recovery mission for three missing skiers in Colorado was suspended on Tuesday over avalanche concerns.

According to the Office of Emergency Management in San Juan County, a group of skiers triggered an avalanche on Monday in an area between Silverton and Ophir. Four people in the group were caught in the avalanche and buried. One of the skiers who was caught in the snow was recovered by the group and had minor injuries. A search group was activated at 5:20 p.m. on Monday for the three others.

Tuesday night, the recovery mission was suspended due to considerable avalanche danger.

“Avalanche danger in the backcountry is always unpredictable regardless of your avalanche knowledge and skills,” a post on the Office of Emergency Management in San Juan County reads. “It is critical to check the avalanche forecast and avalanche danger prior to venturing into the backcountry. Check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) for avalanche conditions, have your equipment of beacon, shovel, probe and make a plan for communications with your ski group.”

