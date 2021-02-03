2 suspects sought following Monument FirstBank robbery off Baptist Road

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Monument are hoping the public can help identify two bank robbery suspects.

The crime happened on Tuesday at about 2:21 p.m. at the FirstBank off Baptist Road. According to police, two people entered the bank and slipped notes to two different tellers demanding money. The suspects then left the bank and got into a vehicle without a front license plate.

Photos of the suspects and the vehicle are at the top of this article.

“Suspects appear to be Caucasian or Hispanic adult males, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5′08′ to 5′10″ tall, wearing neck gaiters and gloves,” Commander Jon Hudson with the Monument Police Department wrote in a release when describing the suspects at the time of the crime. “One suspect was wearing a black, knit winter hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a red undershirt, and light-colored pants. The other was wearing a light-grey hooded sweatshirt with dark sleeves and dark pants. The possible suspect vehicle is a light grey or light silver 2010 Toyota Avalon.”

Commander Hudson added in his release that neither suspect brandished a weapon at the time of the crime and they didn’t make any threats.

If you have any information on this crime you’re asked to call Sgt. Greg Melikian at 719-433-2154.

