1 of 2 FBI agents killed on Tuesday was a Pueblo, Colorado native and mother of 2

Laura Schwartzenberger
Laura Schwartzenberger(Rockway Middle School)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (KKTV) - One of the two FBI agents who were killed in the line of duty on Tuesday was a Colorado native.

According to the FBI, Laura Schwartzenberger was 43 years old. She was born in Pueblo, Colorado, and joined the FBI in 2005. Her initial assignment was with the FBI’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, office. She was reassigned to FBI Miami in 2010 and has worked crimes against children cases for over seven years. She is survived by her husband and two children.

Schwartzenberger was killed in a shooting on Tuesday as she and fellow agents arrived to search a Florida apartment in a child pornography case. The suspect is believed to have killed himself.

The other FBI agent killed was Dan Aflin. Alfin was 36 years old. He was born in New York and joined the FBI in 2009 with his initial assignment to the FBI’s Albany, New York, office. He has been assigned to FBI Miami since 2017 and has worked crimes against children violations for over six years. He is survived by his wife and one child.

Three other officers were injured.

