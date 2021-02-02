Advertisement

Reported stabbing under investigation in the Monument area off I-25 on Tuesday

Stabbing scene in the Monument area 2/2/21.
Stabbing scene in the Monument area 2/2/21.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM MST
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a reported stabbing in the Monument area on Tuesday.

Motorists traveling along I-25 could see the crime scene in the Park-N-Ride area just to the north of Highway 105. Crime tape was set up in the afternoon and investigators are expected to be on the scene up until about 6 p.m.

At least one person had “critical” injuries according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Everyone involved is accounted for.

As more details are shared, this article will be updated.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to clarify the case as a “reported” stabbing. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the person’s injuries.

