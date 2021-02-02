Should you wear two masks? What experts say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Should you wear two masks?

Double-masking has been in the headlines in recent weeks as several notable public figures including President Joe Biden have been seen publicly donning two face covers at once.

Is it necessary? Isn’t wearing one mask everywhere hard enough?

11 News reporter Melissa Henry spoke with a health official, who broke down why you may or may not need to double up.

“It’s not necessarily that you have to wear two masks, but you need to wear a good mask,” said Dr. Larissa Pisney, the infection control medical director at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

According to Pisney, masking is one instance where quality and not necessarily quantity matters.

“A lot of people ... are wearing masks that aren’t very good. Gators, bandanas, as well as cloth masks that are just one layer. If you look at the CDC’s website, they’re very clear about wearing a cloth mask should have two to three layers.”

Nearly a year into the pandemic, Pisney noted that the conversation has shifted from “whether you should mask” to “how good is your mask.”

“I think that is important for people to be assessing the quality of the mask in general. To just be thinking about that in general, I do see a lot of people wearing just a single-layer type mask, and so be thinking, ‘Is this going to be enough for protection for me?’”

If all of your masks are single-layer, then that would be an instance where you would want a second mask. If your cloth masks already fall into the CDC’s double and triple layer requirements, then that mask will suffice, according to Pisney. Experts say the outermost layer of a mask catches germs from the air around the wearer, while the innermost layer catches the wearer’s germs.

And comfort is key.

“I think we’ve seen a lot more of that, people wearing two masks, but being in a hospital setting, we see people coming in who feel like they can’t wear a mask because it makes it hard for them to breathe. Feeling comfortable in your mask and being able to keep it on while you’re out and about that’s the most important part.”

Because if a mask is hard to breathe in, people often pull them down and touch their face, which defeats the purpose of wearing two in the first place.

“If you’re wearing two masks and you’re struggling to breathe, then are you going to wear your mask? And it becomes ineffective if you’re taking it down all the time and you end up touching your face more.”

All of the above remains true even as the new variants circulate. While doctors say some of the variants do appear more transmissible, that’s not likely because they spread any differently, but because of the science behind how they affect cells in the body.

Meaning we all 100 percent need to continue masking up to prevent spread -- but as long as your single mask has at least two layers, you don’t need a second one.

