Police: 2 stabbed by transient asking for money

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men say they were stabbed by a homeless person asking for money at a gas station Monday night.

According to the victims, an argument broke out after the suspect approached them, and the suspect ended up stabbing both men with a knife. Officers were notified after the victims had been transported to the hospital. Both men suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The suspect has been described as a 30-year-old white male standing 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a dark-colored hoodie. The stabbings happened at a gas station on Circle near Constitution sometime before 10 p.m. Police did not provide the name of the business.

Witnesses or anyone with information that can help in the case is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

