Nuggets-Pistons Game called off minutes before tip-off
Nuggets have first postponed game of the 2021 season.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Minutes before tip-off at Ball Arena, Monday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons was called off due to contract tracing within the Pistons, according to the NBA.
This is the Nuggets first postponed game of the season. This is the 23rd game league-wide postponed due to COVID-19 this NBA Season.
