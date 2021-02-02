Nuggets-Pistons Game called off minutes before tip-off

DENVER (KKTV) - Minutes before tip-off at Ball Arena, Monday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons was called off due to contract tracing within the Pistons, according to the NBA.

The following has been announced by the NBA pic.twitter.com/Rk8DTA56S7 — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2021

This is the Nuggets first postponed game of the season. This is the 23rd game league-wide postponed due to COVID-19 this NBA Season.

