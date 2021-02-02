Advertisement

MISSING: Teenager reported missing out of Colorado Springs could be traveling to Florida

Ariauna Burk.
Ariauna Burk.(NCMEC)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is hoping the public can help track down a missing 15-year-old girl.

The organization shared photos of Ariauna Burk on Monday. She was reported missing on Thursday. According to NCMEC, her ears are pieced and when she was last seen her hair was dyed red. There’s reason to believe she is trying to go to Naples, Florida. There are photos of her at the top of this article.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000. You can also call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.

