MISSING: 13-year-old Colorado girl who got into an ‘unknown’ vehicle according to authorities

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help with locating a 13-year-old girl.

Photos of Liana Hartel-Cureton are at the top of this article. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Cureton was last seen at 6 p.m. on Monday in the 12000 block of W. Capri Avenue. She’s considered an at-risk runaway. The neighborhood is just east of C-470 and to the south of Bowles Avenue in Jefferson County.

The sheriff’s office says she left her yard in an unknown vehicle, as there was no description available.

You’re asked to call 911 if you have information on her location.

At Risk Runaway: Liana Hartel-Cureton, 13, was last seen at 6pm in 12000 blk of W Capri Ave. She left her yard in an unkwn vehicle (no descrpt avail). She’s 5’1”, 120lbs, blk hair, brn eyes wearing grey & blk hoodie & bright orange pj pants. Call 911 if seen or whereabouts known. pic.twitter.com/sRmZjvWJOX — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 2, 2021

