MISSING: 13-year-old Colorado girl who got into an ‘unknown’ vehicle according to authorities

At-risk runaway Liana Hartel-Cureton.
At-risk runaway Liana Hartel-Cureton.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:40 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help with locating a 13-year-old girl.

Photos of Liana Hartel-Cureton are at the top of this article. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Cureton was last seen at 6 p.m. on Monday in the 12000 block of W. Capri Avenue. She’s considered an at-risk runaway. The neighborhood is just east of C-470 and to the south of Bowles Avenue in Jefferson County.

The sheriff’s office says she left her yard in an unknown vehicle, as there was no description available.

You’re asked to call 911 if you have information on her location.

