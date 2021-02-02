Former Colorado police officer sentenced in sex assault case and will have to register as a sex offender

DENVER (KKTV) - A man who was hired to protect and serve the community was sentenced to six years in prison.

The Department of Justice shared the details of the sentence Monday afternoon for 43-year-old Curtis Arganbright. Arganbright worked for the Westminster Police Department at the time of the crime, but will have to forfeit his law enforcement certification and register as a sex offender. Arganbright pleaded guilty to one count of violating the civil rights of a woman whom he sexually assaulted while on duty.

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate law enforcement officers who use their authority to prey on vulnerable victims and sexually assault them,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Gregory B. Friel of the Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to vigorously prosecute these cases in an effort to secure justice for the victims of these reprehensible crimes and ensure that perpetrators who use their unique power to take advantage of others are held accountable.”

On top of the six-year prison sentence, Arganbright will have three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Arganbright worked as a police officer for Westminster Police in August 2017. While on duty in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, 2017, Arganbright responded to a call of a theft at St. Anthony Hospital. After hospital personnel declined to press charges against the victim, Arganbright agreed to drive the victim home. While he was driving her home, Arganbright pulled off the main road and sexually assaulted the victim.

“Curtis Arganbright’s heinous conduct not only victimized a person in his care, it shattered the public’s trust given to him as a police officer,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn for the District of Colorado. “This sentence is important because it demonstrates my commitment and that of this office to hold accountable those in positions of authority and to seek full justice for victims.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.