Crews quickly tackle a fire at The Villa in Palmer Lake on Monday

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A family was able to escape during a fire at a Palmer Lake residence on Monday.

Crews were called to The Villa at about 12:10 p.m. just off Highway 105 to the west of Palmer Lake. When firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and flames on the second floor, according to Chief Christopher McCarthy with the Palmer Lake Fire Department. The building is also attached to the 105 Social House, a restaurant.

Details on how much damage was done to the residence and business were not immediately available.

Crews were able to knock down the flames and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

“Excellent mutual aid from our surrounding departments,” Chief McCarthy explained. “They came in, they helped us put the fire out in short order. So we’re very greatful for the working relationship we have with Larkspur, Black Forest, Wescott and Tri-Lakes.”

The family that was displaced is being helped out by the Red Cross.

