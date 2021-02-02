Advertisement

Crews quickly tackle a fire at The Villa in Palmer Lake on Monday

Crews responded to a fire in Palmer Lake on 2/1/21.
Crews responded to a fire in Palmer Lake on 2/1/21.(KKTV)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A family was able to escape during a fire at a Palmer Lake residence on Monday.

Crews were called to The Villa at about 12:10 p.m. just off Highway 105 to the west of Palmer Lake. When firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and flames on the second floor, according to Chief Christopher McCarthy with the Palmer Lake Fire Department. The building is also attached to the 105 Social House, a restaurant.

Details on how much damage was done to the residence and business were not immediately available.

Crews were able to knock down the flames and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

“Excellent mutual aid from our surrounding departments,” Chief McCarthy explained. “They came in, they helped us put the fire out in short order. So we’re very greatful for the working relationship we have with Larkspur, Black Forest, Wescott and Tri-Lakes.”

The family that was displaced is being helped out by the Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car with lights
Fast food crime spree in Colorado Springs overnight
Troopers assess the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 50 near 115
Felipe's 109 in Colorado Springs.
Restaurant opens during pandemic while many others close
The scene at the Casa Del Sol Apartments early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2021.
1 dead in shooting on Pueblo’s east side; victim ID’d
Auto-pedestrian crash near Academy Blvd and Galley Rd
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries following crash near Galley and Academy

Latest News

Ariauna Burk.
MISSING: Teenager reported missing out of Colorado Springs could be traveling to Florida
July 16, 2019. Photo by Lars Leber Photography. Visit https://larsleber.com/ for more of his...
Colorful Colorado: Send us your pictures of our beautiful state for a chance to see it on TV!
FILE PHOTO of when Select first responders in Pueblo County began receiving the first of two...
People 65 and older can now sign up for Pueblo’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is warning Coloradans their identity might have...
11 Call For Action: What to do if you got a 1099-G tax form