The Colorado State Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline experiencing extreme wait times

The toll-free number is 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926)
The Colorado State Health Department is launching a new COVID-19 hotline to help get more people vaccinated in the state.
The Colorado State Health Department is launching a new COVID-19 hotline to help get more people vaccinated in the state.(Colorado Department of Public Health and Enviornment)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline is experiencing long wait times for those who call in to get information on a vaccine and where the nearest clinic is.

The hotline changed its hours for the month of February and is now open 24/7. The Colorado State Health Department tells 11 News, their staff handled 2,199 calls on February 1. More than 220 people chose to stay on the phone and wait to speak to a representative.

The other 1,977 people chose to get a call back when it was their turn. The average wait time was reportedly about 3 hours before they got a call back.

11 News reached out to the Colorado State Health Department and asked how they were combatting these long wait times.

Right now the call center reportedly has 60 agents working to answer your questions, but they plan to triple the number of staff by the end of this week. CDPHE hopes increasing the call center staff to about 150 people will help lower those wait times.

The toll free number is 1-877-COVAXCO (268-2696).

