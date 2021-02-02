Advertisement

Child taken to the hospital after possible road rage case in Colorado Springs on Monday

Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was taken to the hospital for evaluation after an incident that police believe could be a road rage case.

The incident started at about 12:25 p.m. in the area of Brookside Street and S. Corona Avenue in Colorado Springs. The neighborhood is in the area of I-25 and S. Nevada Avenue. According to police, there was a report of a vehicle striking another vehicle multiple times. The victim stated the suspect vehicle attempted to run her off the road and then was behind her vehicle backing up and hitting her car repeatedly.

“Upon arrival in the area, officers observed a small sedan striking the back of an SUV,” police wrote online. “As officers attempted to contact the sedan, the driver began to elude officers. The driver then ran off the side of the road in the 500 block of Lynn Street striking several fences before coming to a stop. The driver was detained by officers and a small child was located unrestrained in the vehicle. The child was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.”

Police arrested Tierney Quintana-George. According to online court records, Quintana-George had an open warrant for multiple charges including assault, felony menacing, resisting arrest and harassment. She is facing new charges tied to the incident on Monday, but specifics on those charges weren’t available last time this article was updated.

If anyone witnessed this incident they are asked to call 719-444-7000.

