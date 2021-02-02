5-star variance program launching in El Paso County Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eligible businesses in El Paso County will soon be able to increase capacity thanks to a variance program launching Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announced Tuesday morning that the county would be moving forward with the state’s five-star program, which gives businesses within select counties the opportunity to add specific safety measures in order to operate at a higher capacity than the county’s dial level would otherwise allow. Businesses have to apply for eligibility, which one Pueblo business owner said appears far more daunting than it actually is. Pueblo was allowed to formally launch its five-star program last week.

“There’s a lot to it. You need to rotate tables, you need to follow the 6 feet social distancing -- there’s a lot to it, but we have been doing it for a while so it shouldn’t be a problem. ... I know there’s some hesitancy to joining the program and I think we need to be clear: it’s simple, it’s very, very easy. We’re already doing the things that are part of the five-star program. It’s a no-brainer for everyone to join in and participate. When you get a checklist, it can seem overwhelming, but going through the process, it is extremely easy,” said Jennifer Priest with 1129 Spirits and Eatery.

In Pueblo and now in El Paso County, businesses certified as “five star” will be allowed to operate at a 50 percent capacity despite both counties remaining at level orange on the dial. Level orange requires non-five-star businesses to operate at a 25 percent capacity.

A news conference with Colorado Springs and El Paso County officials is expected Tuesday afternoon to formally announce the program’s launch. We will update this article with more information from that news conference.

