2 juveniles to be prosecuted as adults in deadly Colorado arson case that claimed the lives of 5 people including 2 kids

DENVER (KKTV) - Months after a deadly fire that claimed the lives of five people including two children, police announced several arrests in the case. On Tuesday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office shared a release stating that two of the three teens arrested would be prosecuted as adults.

Prosecutors direct filed the cases against the two 16-year old defendants, Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour with Denver District Court. Because the third juvenile defendant is 15-years old, prosecutors will request that the case against him be transferred from Juvenile Court to Denver District Court. The 15-year-old is not being publicly identified. The trio was arrested last week in Denver.

The three teens are suspected to have started a fire on Aug. 5, 2020 that killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter. Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed.

Bui and Seymour are charged with 60 felony counts including first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree and second-degree assault, first and fourth-degree arson, first and second-degree burglary, conspiracy charges, and other sentencing enhancers. The 15-year old defendant is charged with 47 counts including first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree and second-degree assault, first and fourth-degree arson, first and second-degree burglary, conspiracy charges and a sentence enhancer of aggravated juvenile offender.

The arrest affidavits remain sealed as of Tuesday.

Investigators had been sharing photos of the suspects for months, showcasing three people dressed in masks and sweatshirts.

PLZ RT: Five people were killed in fire in the 5300 block of N Truckee Street. The fire appeared to be deliberately set by unknown persons who fled the area. Anyone w/info on this homicide is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could earn a $40k reward. #Denver pic.twitter.com/8BuvSzu6XU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 9, 2020

