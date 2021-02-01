Pueblo 2nd grader coins new slogan used for C-DOT road signs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is sounding the alarm, hoping drivers will slow down, especially as more winter weather approaches.

They are seeing a troubling trend in fatal crashes across the state.

Which is how Julius Romero, a seven year old in Pueblo, thought of the phrase “snow down, slow down” after seeing people driving fast during bad weather. C-DOT has since adopted the term hoping others will listen.

Its a simple phrase hat the Romero family and C-DOT hope makes a big difference.

“Just something that’s really easy that you can think, ‘yeah, it is snowing. I probably should slow down.’ Because it’s really easy when it’s first snowing--you don’t think the roads are that bad, but if you see that flashing, it might make you think twice,” Alexandria Romero, Julius’ mother said.

The second grader thought of it a few weeks ago during a snowy day in Pueblo and said it while his parents were driving. The family then called C-DOT with the slogan, who put it on signs across highways last week.

“I just wanted to help others,” Julius said.

C-DOT feels the same, especially after a tough year on the roads. With traffic down 11 percent last year, Pueblo had virtually the same amount of fatal crashes as 2019. El Paso County saw a 30 percent increase in the same time period.

“Even though the traffic volumes were way down because of COVID on our roadways, we actually saw the number of fatalities creep up a little bit last year,” Sam Cole, the traffic safety manager at C-DOT said. “So that’s really concerning.”

C-DOT says one of the main causes of fatal crashes is speeding, and hopes those four simple words resonate with drivers.

“Julius is onto something, you know, a lot of us feel that people are going too fast on our roads and he’s absolutely right,” Cole added.

So far this year there have been nine fatal crashes in Colorado. There were 554 in all of 2020.

