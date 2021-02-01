Advertisement

People 65 and older can now sign up for Pueblo’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FILE PHOTO of when Select first responders in Pueblo County began receiving the first of two...
FILE PHOTO of when Select first responders in Pueblo County began receiving the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County is moving to a new phase for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and is inviting people 65 and older to sign up for their vaccination clinic.

Click here and register to get added to the clinic wait list. Or you can call (719) 583-4444 option 1.

Vaccination for those under Phase 1B2 is expected to start in mid-February.

“Based on when you registered, a call from 719-583-4444 will provide important details about the clinic you are to attend,” officials posted to The City of Pueblo website. “It will be important that you answer the call and confirm the appointment by pressing buttons on your phone when prompted. Do not appear at a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment.”

This sign up is for your first dose of vaccine - DO NOT RE-REGISTER - a different system will alert you when your second dose is due.

For general vaccine questions across the state, call 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926) 24/7.

