More unemployment money available for Colorado’s jobless

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - Colorado’s self-employed workers and residents whose unemployment benefits have expired can register for two renewed federal aid programs to help workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Sentinel reports the registration period for the new benefits starts Monday. The only people who are eligible are those whose benefits were interrupted when the government’s previous pandemic unemployment programs expired last December. The two initiatives for self-employed workers and those who worked for companies were included in federal legislation approved in late 2020.

Applicants can go online with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to reopen claims that expired but were not fully paid.