Advertisement

More unemployment money available for Colorado’s jobless

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.(CDLE.Colorado.Gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - Colorado’s self-employed workers and residents whose unemployment benefits have expired can register for two renewed federal aid programs to help workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Sentinel reports the registration period for the new benefits starts Monday. The only people who are eligible are those whose benefits were interrupted when the government’s previous pandemic unemployment programs expired last December. The two initiatives for self-employed workers and those who worked for companies were included in federal legislation approved in late 2020.

Applicants can go online with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to reopen claims that expired but were not fully paid.

Most Read

Police car with lights
Fast food crime spree in Colorado Springs overnight
Troopers assess the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 50 near 115
Felipe's 109 in Colorado Springs.
Restaurant opens during pandemic while many others close
The scene at the Casa Del Sol Apartments early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2021.
1 dead in shooting on Pueblo’s east side; victim ID’d
Auto-pedestrian crash near Academy Blvd and Galley Rd
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries following crash near Galley and Academy

Latest News

On the left: Photo from 1872 that shows the area of Cascade and Pikes Peak Avenues. On the...
Challenge issued to Colorado Springs residents: Help plant 18,000+ new trees before 2022
Member of Springs gang sentenced to federal prison for role in 2018 robberies
Breaking News Center
WATCH: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44