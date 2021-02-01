Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Feb. 1

Monday's Most Wanted for Feb. 1, 2021.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted murder suspect tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

thompson

That suspect, Joshua Thompson, 35, is described as a 5-foot-10 white male who weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Gary Stanley, 33, is accused of assault by strangulation and false imprisonment. He’s described as a white male weighing 150 pounds, is 5-foot-10, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

brown

Nineteen-year-old Josiah Brown is wanted on harassment charges and multiple counts of assault, including assault causing serious injury. Brown is described as a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes, is 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds.

caballero

Suspect Khean Caballero is described as a 20-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 150 pounds. He faces charges of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/aim/wound with weapon and burglary armed with weapon, as well as felony menacing with weapon.

santiago-lopez

Joseph Santiago-Lopez, 26, is accused of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony menacing with weapon, and vehicular assault. Santiago-Lopez is described as a white man standing 6 feet tall, weighing 265 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Masson Salazar is wanted on domestic violence charges. Salazar is described as 24, Hispanic, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

gutierrez

Christian Gutierrez, 18, faces a laundry list of charges including aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, burglary involving assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and weapon possession by a previous offender. He is described as white, 5-foot-8, 121 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

