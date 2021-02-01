MISSING: Woman last seen in South Fork in early January

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been nearly a month since a woman was seen driving away from a motel in South Fork.

She hasn’t been seen since.

The South Fork Police Department is asking the public for help locating 49-year-old Marlena Mizell, who was reported missing by her boyfriend on Jan. 3. According to police, the manager of the Rainbow Motel saw Mizell leaving in a blue Ford Focus hatchback just before noon on the 2nd. None of Mizell’s friends or family have heard from her since that day.

“Our investigators have been working this missing person case for nearly a month and are seeking any new information that might lead to the location of Ms. Mizell,” said South Fork Police Chief Hank Weber.

Mizell is described as 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants with a black shirt. The Ford Focus reportedly had Texas plate NMK6052, was missing a rear window wiper, and had the front bumper fairing attached to the vehicle with a wire. Paint chipped away under the rear spoiler on the back makes it appear like a gray stripe, police said of the car.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the South Fork Police Department at 719-873-1040.

