Advertisement

MISSING: Woman last seen in South Fork in early January

Marlena Mizell was last seen Jan. 2, 2021 driving away from the Rainbow Motel in South Fork in...
Marlena Mizell was last seen Jan. 2, 2021 driving away from the Rainbow Motel in South Fork in a car similar to the one pictured. South Fork is located in Rio Grande County off Highway 160, about 44 miles northeast of Pagosa Springs.(South Fork Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been nearly a month since a woman was seen driving away from a motel in South Fork.

She hasn’t been seen since.

The South Fork Police Department is asking the public for help locating 49-year-old Marlena Mizell, who was reported missing by her boyfriend on Jan. 3. According to police, the manager of the Rainbow Motel saw Mizell leaving in a blue Ford Focus hatchback just before noon on the 2nd. None of Mizell’s friends or family have heard from her since that day.

“Our investigators have been working this missing person case for nearly a month and are seeking any new information that might lead to the location of Ms. Mizell,” said South Fork Police Chief Hank Weber.

Mizell is described as 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants with a black shirt. The Ford Focus reportedly had Texas plate NMK6052, was missing a rear window wiper, and had the front bumper fairing attached to the vehicle with a wire. Paint chipped away under the rear spoiler on the back makes it appear like a gray stripe, police said of the car.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the South Fork Police Department at 719-873-1040.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car with lights
Fast food crime spree in Colorado Springs overnight
Troopers assess the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 50 near 115
Felipe's 109 in Colorado Springs.
Restaurant opens during pandemic while many others close
The scene at the Casa Del Sol Apartments early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2021.
1 dead in shooting on Pueblo’s east side; victim ID’d
Auto-pedestrian crash near Academy Blvd and Galley Rd
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries following crash near Galley and Academy

Latest News

On the left: Photo from 1872 that shows the area of Cascade and Pikes Peak Avenues. On the...
Challenge issued to Colorado Springs residents: Help plant 18,000+ new trees before 2022
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
More unemployment money available for Colorado’s jobless
Member of Springs gang sentenced to federal prison for role in 2018 robberies
Breaking News Center
WATCH: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44