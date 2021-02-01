Member of Springs gang sentenced to federal prison for role in 2018 robberies

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for his role in a pair of gang-related robberies.

Twice in 2018, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says Dustin Wall drove two people to a business and urged them to rob the place as part of a gang initiation. The office described the two crimes in a news release following Wall’s sentencing:

“On Feb. 16, 2018, Wall drove two co-defendants to a Days Inn in Colorado Springs. Wall told one of the co-defendants that, as part of a gang initiation, the co-defendant would get money and respect from the robbery. Inside the motel, the robbers assaulted a victim, hitting him over the head, causing injuries. The men stole less than $200.

“A month later, on March 14, 2018, Wall drove with two other co-defendants to the ENT Federal Credit Union. One of the co-defendants was provided with a gun and a note to use in the robbery. Inside the ENT Federal Credit Union, the co-defendant demanded a teller provide cash or he would “blow [his] brains out.”

Wall is a ranking member of the Rolling 60s Crips and has a history of recruiting young gang members to commit violent armed robberies in the Springs, “terrorizing innocent employees and witnesses at gunpoint and stealing cash, all to further the insidious needs of his gang,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The Colorado Springs community is safer with him behind bars.”

Wall was sentenced late last week.

“Taking violent gang members off the street is what we do best, said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Colorado Springs is safer as a result of the good work of this office and our colleagues at the FBI, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.”

