Jokic has 47 points, Nuggets end Jazz winning streak at 11

NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS(KKTV)
By MICHAEL KELLY
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:11 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic matched his career high with 47 points and the fast-starting Denver Nuggets beat Utah 128-117 on Sunday to end the Jazz’s winning streak at 11.

Jokic was 17 for 26 from the field, hit all four of his 3-point attempts, made 9 of 10 free throws and had 12 rebounds and five assists. He scored 33 points in the first half. Will Barton added 18 points, and Jamal Murray had 16 to help the Nuggets win for the sixth time in seven games. Utah lost for the first time since Jan. 6 at New York.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 29 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 13 in 31 minutes after missing two games while in concussion protocol.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/31/2021 5:52:55 PM (GMT -7:00)

