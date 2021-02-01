Hot air balloons soar over Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High-flying hot air balloons created a stir in Colorado Springs Monday morning!

The newsroom was flooded with calls and messages starting around 8 a.m. wondering what the mysterious objects were hovering above Pikes Peak.

No aliens or clandestine military activity to see here, just a group of hot air balloons flying higher than usual!

Taken by Colorado Springs eighth-grader Jaiden Fox

What a treat to start the work week!

So many of you have been asking what's flying over Pikes Peak. From our vantage point at the station, especially as... Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, February 1, 2021

