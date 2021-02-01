Advertisement

Hot air balloons soar over Pikes Peak

Hot air balloons can be seen flying over Pikes Peak on Feb. 1, 2021.
Hot air balloons can be seen flying over Pikes Peak on Feb. 1, 2021.(Lindsay Burr)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High-flying hot air balloons created a stir in Colorado Springs Monday morning!

The newsroom was flooded with calls and messages starting around 8 a.m. wondering what the mysterious objects were hovering above Pikes Peak.

No aliens or clandestine military activity to see here, just a group of hot air balloons flying higher than usual!

balloon
Taken by Colorado Springs eighth-grader Jaiden Fox

What a treat to start the work week!

So many of you have been asking what's flying over Pikes Peak. From our vantage point at the station, especially as...

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, February 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car with lights
Fast food crime spree in Colorado Springs overnight
Troopers assess the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 50 near 115
Felipe's 109 in Colorado Springs.
Restaurant opens during pandemic while many others close
The scene at the Casa Del Sol Apartments early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2021.
1 dead in shooting on Pueblo’s east side; victim ID’d
Auto-pedestrian crash near Academy Blvd and Galley Rd
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries following crash near Galley and Academy

Latest News

Monday's Most Wanted for Feb. 1, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Feb. 1
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Coloradans without health insurance have another chance
KKTV Morning Weather 2.1.21
A few more mild days!
Police car with lights
Fast food crime spree in Colorado Springs overnight