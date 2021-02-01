Hot air balloons soar over Pikes Peak
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High-flying hot air balloons created a stir in Colorado Springs Monday morning!
The newsroom was flooded with calls and messages starting around 8 a.m. wondering what the mysterious objects were hovering above Pikes Peak.
No aliens or clandestine military activity to see here, just a group of hot air balloons flying higher than usual!
What a treat to start the work week!
