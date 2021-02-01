Advertisement

Fast food crime spree in Colorado Springs overnight

Police car with lights
Police car with lights(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Armed robbers remain on the run after holding up three fast food restaurants overnight.

Police say the crime spree started around 4 a.m. In the span of an hour, the crooks had hit a McDonald’s at North Academy and San Miguel, a McDonald’s at Constitution and Powers, and a Carl’s Jr on Space Center Drive near Powers and Galley.

Detectives are still investigating whether the robberies are connected but say it’s likely due to how quickly the crimes occurred. The robberies were spaced out by just 15-20 minutes. Each time, two armed men went up to the employees and demanded money at gunpoint, then fled the area. In at least one case, the robbers got away in a white SUV.

The suspects are both men, but police had no other description at the time of the writing.

We will update this story as new information is released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers assess the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 50 near 115
Felipe's 109 in Colorado Springs.
Restaurant opens during pandemic while many others close
Auto-pedestrian crash near Academy Blvd and Galley Rd
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries following crash near Galley and Academy
The scene at the Casa Del Sol Apartments early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2021.
1 dead in shooting on Pueblo’s east side; victim ID’d
Suspects Nolan and Daniels, along with a picture of what the suspect vehicle is believed to...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects still at large following Fremont County shooting

Latest News

Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Coloradans without health insurance have another chance
KKTV Morning Weather 2.1.21
A few more mild days!
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during a joint...
Military takes control of Myanmar; Suu Kyi reported detained
Colorado Avalanche logo
Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3