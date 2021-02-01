Fast food crime spree in Colorado Springs overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Armed robbers remain on the run after holding up three fast food restaurants overnight.

Police say the crime spree started around 4 a.m. In the span of an hour, the crooks had hit a McDonald’s at North Academy and San Miguel, a McDonald’s at Constitution and Powers, and a Carl’s Jr on Space Center Drive near Powers and Galley.

Detectives are still investigating whether the robberies are connected but say it’s likely due to how quickly the crimes occurred. The robberies were spaced out by just 15-20 minutes. Each time, two armed men went up to the employees and demanded money at gunpoint, then fled the area. In at least one case, the robbers got away in a white SUV.

The suspects are both men, but police had no other description at the time of the writing.

We will update this story as new information is released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.