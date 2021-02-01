Colorful Colorado: Send us your pictures of our beautiful state for a chance to see it on TV!
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We love Colorado and we love showing our state off!
You can submit your Colorado scenery pics in the gallery below, or just take a few minutes to browse some of the photos sent in by our viewers! If you submit a photo and it is selected to be shared during one of our newscasts, you’ll receive an email.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.