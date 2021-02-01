Colorful Colorado: Send us your pictures of our beautiful state for a chance to see it on TV!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We love Colorado and we love showing our state off!

You can submit your Colorado scenery pics in the gallery below, or just take a few minutes to browse some of the photos sent in by our viewers! If you submit a photo and it is selected to be shared during one of our newscasts, you’ll receive an email.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.