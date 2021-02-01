Advertisement

Challenge issued to Colorado Springs residents: Help plant 18,000+ new trees before 2022

On the left: Photo from 1872 that shows the area of Cascade and Pikes Peak Avenues. On the...
On the left: Photo from 1872 that shows the area of Cascade and Pikes Peak Avenues. On the right: Recent photo of Colorado Springs.(@CityofCOS/Twitter)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People working for the City of Colorado Springs are hoping residents can help make Olympic City USA a lot more green!

A challenge was posted to the city’s Twitter account Monday morning:

Click here to add your newly planted tree to the “Tree Tracker” list.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 2,000 trees have been planted across the city according to the Tree Tracker.

Some more background on the project was posted to the city’s website:

As we get ready to celebrate our City’s 150th anniversary, it’s exciting to reflect on the wonderful gifts that our City’s founder, General William Jackson Palmer, bestowed on us. This includes more than 2,000 acres of incredible parkland – which, 148 years later, still includes some of the most sweeping, majestic views in the world. Examples of parkland gifts from Palmer include: Alamo, Acacia, Antlers, Monument Valley and Palmer Park.

Another of Palmer’s amazing legacies to our community is our tree-lined city. When he founded our city in 1871, it was a nearly treeless, arid plain. Palmer changed that by planting thousands of trees in our city. To celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2021 and carry on Palmer’s vision of a tree-lined city, we are challenging the community to help plant 18,071 new trees over the next two years.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car with lights
Fast food crime spree in Colorado Springs overnight
Troopers assess the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 50 near 115
Felipe's 109 in Colorado Springs.
Restaurant opens during pandemic while many others close
The scene at the Casa Del Sol Apartments early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2021.
1 dead in shooting on Pueblo’s east side; victim ID’d
Auto-pedestrian crash near Academy Blvd and Galley Rd
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries following crash near Galley and Academy

Latest News

July 16, 2019. Photo by Lars Leber Photography. Visit https://larsleber.com/ for more of his...
Colorful Colorado: Send us your pictures of our beautiful state for a chance to see it on TV!
FILE PHOTO of when Select first responders in Pueblo County began receiving the first of two...
People 65 and older can now sign up for Pueblo’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is warning Coloradans their identity might have...
11 Call For Action: What to do if you got a 1099-G tax form
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44