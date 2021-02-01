Challenge issued to Colorado Springs residents: Help plant 18,000+ new trees before 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People working for the City of Colorado Springs are hoping residents can help make Olympic City USA a lot more green!

A challenge was posted to the city’s Twitter account Monday morning:

“To celebrate our 150th anniversary & carry on Palmer’s vision of a tree-lined city, we are challenging the community to help plant 18,071 new trees by the end of 2021. Don’t forget to add your newly [planted] tree to our Tree Tracker!”

Click here to add your newly planted tree to the “Tree Tracker” list.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 2,000 trees have been planted across the city according to the Tree Tracker.

Some more background on the project was posted to the city’s website:

As we get ready to celebrate our City’s 150th anniversary, it’s exciting to reflect on the wonderful gifts that our City’s founder, General William Jackson Palmer, bestowed on us. This includes more than 2,000 acres of incredible parkland – which, 148 years later, still includes some of the most sweeping, majestic views in the world. Examples of parkland gifts from Palmer include: Alamo, Acacia, Antlers, Monument Valley and Palmer Park.

Another of Palmer’s amazing legacies to our community is our tree-lined city. When he founded our city in 1871, it was a nearly treeless, arid plain. Palmer changed that by planting thousands of trees in our city. To celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2021 and carry on Palmer’s vision of a tree-lined city, we are challenging the community to help plant 18,071 new trees over the next two years.

1/2 When Colorado Springs was founded it was a nearly treeless. This photo was taken in 1872 near what is now Cascade & Pikes Peak Avenues. The City's founder, General Palmer, planted thousands of trees. On this day in 1873, 5,000 trees were delivered to Colorado Springs. #COS150

2/2 To celebrate our 150th anniversary & carry on Palmer’s vision of a tree-lined city, we are challenging the community to help plant 18,071 new trees by the end of 2021. Don’t forget to add your newly plated tree to our Tree Tracker! Details at https://t.co/lr757Dh6X3 #COS150 pic.twitter.com/ylLRQcOv1W — CityofCOS (@CityofCOS) February 1, 2021

