Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3

Colorado Avalanche logo
Colorado Avalanche logo(KKTV)
By DAVE CAMPBELL
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime to give the depleted Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Jordan Greenway, who had an earlier goal, set up the winner with a pass from the end line. Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation. Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Cale Makar had goals for the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists before leaving during the second intermission with a lower body injury.

1/31/2021 9:56:41 PM (GMT -7:00)

