Shoplifting suspect allegedly strikes officer during arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer was assaulted while confronting a suspected shoplifter Saturday night.

The officer was responding to the reported crime at a convenience store in the 1700 block of West Uintah Street when he spotted the suspect in a nearby parking lot. When he approached the suspect and identified himself as a police officer, the suspect reportedly admitted he had just stolen various merchandise.

But when the officer then tried to handcuff the suspect, the suspect allegedly tried fighting him off and punched him in the face.

The suspect has been identified as Adrian Hickey. The store he allegedly shoplifted has not been named.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.