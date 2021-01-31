Police investigate auto-pedestrian crash near Academy and Galley in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday night.

The crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Academy Blvd and Galley Rd, near the Citadel Mall.

CSPD says the person who was hit by the vehicle was taken to the hospital. We are working to learn how serious the injuries are.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with detectives.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team is investigating. Some roads in the area are closed while they work through the scene.

Officers are asking people to avoid Galley just west of Academy.

