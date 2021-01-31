Plummer ignites leading Utah rally past Colorado 77-74

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Reserve 6-foot guard Alfonso Plummer scored 23 points, 21 in the final 7:49 and Utah rallied to stun Colorado with a 77-74 win.

McKinley Wright IV made a pair of foul shots to give Colorado its largest lead at 65-46 with 8:46 left before Utah erupted to outscore the Buffaloes 30-9 the rest of the way. Plummer did all his damage late, burying four 3-pointers in the last 7:49. His four-point play with 3:24 left gave the Utes a 70-69 lead and they never trailed again.

Wright led Colorado with 15 points.

1/30/2021 4:42:00 PM (GMT -7:00)