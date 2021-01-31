Advertisement

Plummer ignites leading Utah rally past Colorado 77-74

Buffs fall to 13-5 on season
Colorado Buffaloes logo
Colorado Buffaloes logo
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Reserve 6-foot guard Alfonso Plummer scored 23 points, 21 in the final 7:49 and Utah rallied to stun Colorado with a 77-74 win.

McKinley Wright IV made a pair of foul shots to give Colorado its largest lead at 65-46 with 8:46 left before Utah erupted to outscore the Buffaloes 30-9 the rest of the way. Plummer did all his damage late, burying four 3-pointers in the last 7:49. His four-point play with 3:24 left gave the Utes a 70-69 lead and they never trailed again.

Wright led Colorado with 15 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/30/2021 4:42:00 PM (GMT -7:00)

