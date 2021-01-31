Advertisement

Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 50 near 115

Troopers assess the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing.
Troopers assess the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing.(Colorado State Patrol)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s not the typical traffic on the highway on a Sunday morning -- a small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 50 in Penrose.

A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News no one on board was hurt. The plane landed near the junction with Highway 115.

The incident doesn’t appear to be affecting traffic, but troopers advise drivers to use caution when passing the scene.

