Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 50 near 115

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s not the typical traffic on the highway on a Sunday morning -- a small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 50 in Penrose.

A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News no one on board was hurt. The plane landed near the junction with Highway 115.

The incident doesn’t appear to be affecting traffic, but troopers advise drivers to use caution when passing the scene.

Please use caution while traveling on H50 near H115 in Penrose. A light aircraft had to make an emergency landing on the highway. Emergency crews on scene. pic.twitter.com/gSa2jiaR7A — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) January 31, 2021

