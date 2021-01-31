Advertisement

Denver misses out on Matt Stafford, Lions trade QB to Rams for big haul

Rams, Lions swap former 1st overall picks
(WNDU)
By GREG BEACHAM
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the deal has not been completed. ESPN first reported the swap. The blockbuster trade of two starting quarterbacks and former No. 1 overall draft picks will provide a change of scenery for two players who need it.

Stafford asked to be traded shortly after last season ended with the Lions’ third straight double-digit losing season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/30/2021 9:09:15 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

Missing: Elizabeth McPherson.
FOUND: Local girl found safe after she went missing Friday night
A still frame from from a video that shows a violent carjacking, according to police. 1/28/21.
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera carjacking and biting a 63-year-old woman, according to police
Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on 1/29/21.
Gun battle between Pueblo Police and a man out on bond for assault on a police officer ends in an arrest, according to investigators
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Kaetlin and Rebecca hug Kaetlin's dog Pippin a day after Rebecca pulled them both out of a...
Young Colorado woman who fell through ice while trying to rescue her dog ends up getting rescued by her friend

Latest News

Colorado Buffaloes logo
Plummer ignites leading Utah rally past Colorado 77-74
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Pikes Peak Hill Climb will allow fans for June race
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
DeRozan leads Spurs to 119-109 win, ending Nuggets’ streak
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Reports: Colorado Rockies trade Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals