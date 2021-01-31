‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects still at large following Fremont County shooting

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two armed and dangerous suspects remain on the run following a shooting in Fremont County Friday evening.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Orion Nolan, 43, and Susanna Daniels, 51 were last seen fleeing the crime scene in a silver 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Colorado plate AOE-192. A vehicle similar to the getaway van can be seen below. 11 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the location of the shooting.

The victim was rushed to St. Thomas More Hospital just before 7 p.m. Friday and has since been airlifted to Colorado Springs. He remains in critical condition. THe victim has only been identified as a 23-year-old man.

Anyone with information on Nolan and Daniels’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.

