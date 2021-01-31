Advertisement

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects still at large following Fremont County shooting

Suspects Nolan and Daniels, along with a picture of what the suspect vehicle is believed to...
Suspects Nolan and Daniels, along with a picture of what the suspect vehicle is believed to look like. A full photo of the vehicle can be seen at the bottom of the article.(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two armed and dangerous suspects remain on the run following a shooting in Fremont County Friday evening.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Orion Nolan, 43, and Susanna Daniels, 51 were last seen fleeing the crime scene in a silver 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Colorado plate AOE-192. A vehicle similar to the getaway van can be seen below. 11 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the location of the shooting.

The victim was rushed to St. Thomas More Hospital just before 7 p.m. Friday and has since been airlifted to Colorado Springs. He remains in critical condition. THe victim has only been identified as a 23-year-old man.

Anyone with information on Nolan and Daniels’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.

Posted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still frame from from a video that shows a violent carjacking, according to police. 1/28/21.
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera carjacking and biting a 63-year-old woman, according to police
Kaetlin and Rebecca hug Kaetlin's dog Pippin a day after Rebecca pulled them both out of a...
Young Colorado woman who fell through ice while trying to rescue her dog ends up getting rescued by her friend
Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
One person taken to the hospital following stabbing
Missing: Elizabeth McPherson.
FOUND: Local girl found safe after she went missing Friday night
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t

Latest News

Troopers assess the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 50 near 115
Shoplifting suspect allegedly strikes officer during arrest
The scene at the Casa Del Sol Apartments early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2021.
1 dead in shooting on Pueblo’s east side
Colorado Buffaloes logo
Plummer ignites leading Utah rally past Colorado 77-74