Advertisement

1 dead in shooting on Pueblo’s east side

The scene at the Casa Del Sol Apartments early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2021.
The scene at the Casa Del Sol Apartments early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2021.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was shot and killed following a disturbance at an east Pueblo apartment complex overnight Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Constitution Road and Troy Avenue just after 3:20 a.m. and found the victim lying in the parking lot at the Casa Del Sol Apartments. Besides being shot, the man also had several other injuries.

“The initial investigation revealed that some sort of disturbance took place in conjunction with the shooting, and at least one vehicle fled the scene right after the shooting occurred,” the police department wrote in a social media post.

There is currently no suspect description, and police have not said how many people are thought to have been involved. Police are also not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still frame from from a video that shows a violent carjacking, according to police. 1/28/21.
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera carjacking and biting a 63-year-old woman, according to police
Kaetlin and Rebecca hug Kaetlin's dog Pippin a day after Rebecca pulled them both out of a...
Young Colorado woman who fell through ice while trying to rescue her dog ends up getting rescued by her friend
Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
One person taken to the hospital following stabbing
Missing: Elizabeth McPherson.
FOUND: Local girl found safe after she went missing Friday night
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t

Latest News

Brighter Sunday
Nice Looking Sunday!
Auto-pedestrian crash near Academy Blvd and Galley Rd
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries following crash near Galley and Academy
Brighter Sunday
Brighter Sunday
Felipe's 109 in Colorado Springs.
Restaurant opens during pandemic while many others close