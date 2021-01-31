1 dead in shooting on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was shot and killed following a disturbance at an east Pueblo apartment complex overnight Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Constitution Road and Troy Avenue just after 3:20 a.m. and found the victim lying in the parking lot at the Casa Del Sol Apartments. Besides being shot, the man also had several other injuries.

“The initial investigation revealed that some sort of disturbance took place in conjunction with the shooting, and at least one vehicle fled the scene right after the shooting occurred,” the police department wrote in a social media post.

There is currently no suspect description, and police have not said how many people are thought to have been involved. Police are also not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

