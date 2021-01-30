Young Colorado woman who fell through ice while trying to rescue her dog ends up getting rescued by her friend

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A close call for a young Colorado woman is also an important reminder to everyone else about staying off thin ice.

Before reading this story, 11 News would like to remind our viewers firefighters say you should always call 911 instead of trying to rescue an animal or person yourself who has fallen through ice.

Kaetlin Taylor-Adams tells 11 News she was out walking a couple of dogs with her friend Rebecca Wold at Brush Hollow Reservoir Thursday afternoon. The body of water is just northwest of Penrose in Fremont County. As they walked the trail their dogs were on leashes. When they got down to the reservoir they removed the leashes and let the pups frolic out onto the ice. Most of the reservoir wasn’t frozen over, but about 10 yards from the shore the ice appeared to be thick enough to support the animals. Kaetlin captured the picturesque day on video just before a near-tragic event unfolded.

Kaetlin's dog Pippin at Brush Hollow Reservoir 1/29/21. (Kaetlin Taylor-Adams)

In a matter of seconds, Kaetlin says her dog Pippin went off the edge of the ice and into the water. Kaetlin hoped Pippin could find her own way back on the ice. She described the situation as Pippin struggled for a short time, even going underwater at times before resting, half on the ice and half in the water. Kaetlin couldn’t wait any longer and decided she might be able to pull Pippin up on her own. She says that’s when she walked out on the ice and was within inches of her dog.

Then, Kaetlin says she broke through the ice.

Her friend Rebecca stood at the shore frozen, unsure of what to do next. Then Rebecca heard Kaetlin scream for help.

“It was just kind of instincts I guess, it was a gut feeling,” Rebecca said as she explained what happened next.

Rebecca walked onto the ice and made her way out to Kaetlin. The water was too deep for Kaetlin to touch the bottom, but she was able to hang on to the edge. Rebecca says she started by pulling Pippin up onto the ice, and then Kaetlin. The rescue was a success.

The pair made it back to safety and realized Kaetlin had lost her keys during the whole ordeal. Rebecca called 911, still in shock over what had just transpired. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the 911 call with 11 News. But the call came too late. Rebecca explained the situation to the dispatcher, hoping to get help with recovering the keys after the close call. No emergency personnel responded to the scene since no one was in danger at the time they called 911, the Fremont County Sheriff explained after looking over the call.

“I have to thank her,” says Kaetlin when talking about Rebecca’s actions. “I’m glad she didn’t fall in, if she fell in we would have all been in a lot of danger. The situation could have been a lot worse than it was.”

Kaetlin’s mom reached out to 11 News wanting to honor the heroic actions of her daughter’s friend. On Friday, Kaetlin and her mom delivered flowers to Rebecca as a thank you.

“Her best friend is a hero and deserves some acknowledgment,” Christina Taylor wrote to 11 News. “She could have frozen in fear and done nothing at all and my daughter would be dead. I owe her evening in the world at this point and the least I can do is get her some recognition for her bravery.”

The close call serves as a reminder to the general public, keep yourself and your animals off the ice. Multiple fire departments in Colorado have shared the same message with the public before, if your dog is trapped on the other side of ice or has fallen through, don’t try to rescue the pet yourself. Call 911.

Meet Mari, a 2 yr old black lab. Her and her sister fell through the ice at Nancy Lewis Park. They were rescued by CSFD and brought back home to their owners. Good job calling 911 and not going out on the ice. We train for it & have the right gear. #ColoradoSpringsFire #icerescue pic.twitter.com/Q5NPPbleRJ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 18, 2020

